'Crisis in Gujarat': Russian crude weighs more than diamonds

It’s double speak at its best. The imposition of western sanctions, part of the Russia ‘punishment’ package, has been selective.

On the one hand, the ban on export of Russian diamonds destined for India has been tightly observed, creating havoc in Surat’s cutting and polishing industry. On the other hand, Russian crude oil has had a free run, benefiting some local and western stakeholders.

What is sauce for the goose, is not sauce for the gander.

India does not produce rough diamonds. It is, however, the world’s largest hub for cutting and polishing roughs, which it exports as polished stones and jewellery.

Over the last few years, the vibrant industry, concentrated mainly around Surat and Mumbai, has seen a sharp slowdown with falling international orders and increasing competition from laboratory-grown diamonds.

Crisis in Gujarat

A trade thinktank, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), says there has been a perceptible fall of 24.5 percent in rough diamond imports from $18.5 billion in 2021-22 to $14 billion in 2023-24, triggering defaults, factory closures and widespread job losses in Surat and other centres.

To worsen the situation, since December 2023, the G-7 countries first nudged the European Union to stop all imports of Russian diamonds, and then from February this year turned the screws on India too. When the going was good, Surat, Navsari, Amreli and other centres for cutting and polishing diamonds had built up huge facilities, employing thousands of workers and creating a huge inventory of imported roughs.

The largest supplier of roughs for Indian units has been the Russian state-owned giant, Alrosa, that accounts for over 31 million carats of diamonds and 31 percent of the world’s production. With respect to India, Alrosa accounted for nearly 27 percent of roughs supply by volume—the largest source for Indian companies.

But when the US and the European Union declared polished diamonds and jewellery using Russian roughs to be persona non grata, it was a blow the Gujarat hub has yet to recover from. With every export consignment needing a ‘source certificate’ the Gujarat diamantaires sank with rejected and cancelled orders.

Thousands of workers have been thrown out on the streets as units closed. Anecdotal evidence showed about 70 of them had died by suicide. The Gujarat diamond polishing centres employ over 8 lakh workers and as many as 25 lakh are indirectly involved in ancillary industries. The human cost has been staggering.