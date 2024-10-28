Diwali Damaka: How e-com players create exceptional offers you can't afford to miss

It's that time of year again when traditional rituals, family gatherings, and the exchange of gifts fill our calendars with 'festivity notifications.' Festivals are not just cultural experiences; they highlight essential aspects of human life. E-commerce companies, by strategically aligning their marketing, sales, and product offerings, leverage these celebrations to enhance customer engagement.

Here is a look at the unique offers that are on cards this time:

The Amazon Great Indian Festival and Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival have proven to be a boon for shopping enthusiasts, with their festive-themed collections and attractive offers being particularly popular. Quick commerce platforms like Zepto and Blinkit are experiencing record-breaking sales.

Tapping into the festive spirit, even automakers such as Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors are offering substantial discounts. As Statista reports, ‘35% of consumers prefer to shop for Pooja and Diwali supplies primarily through online shopping websites and apps during the festive season.’ In India, October, November, and December witness heightened shopping activity due to festivals like Diwali, Dussehra, Navratri, Dhanteras, and Christmas. Shoppers view this period as auspicious for making purchases, prompting sellers to offer significant discounts and attractive deals."

According to India Brand Equity Foundation, Indian e-commerce industry is projected to reach US $325 billion by 2030. From product development to exceptional customer service, e-commerce companies are realising to add an emotional resonance, to deliver services in a way that leave a lasting impression in the minds of consumers. As Nabomita Bagchi, GTM Director ANZ, F&R and Partnerships- Unilever International, puts it, “you really need to be able to sell your idea to take it to your consumer.”

As the glittering festive season dives in, trendy marketing enables companies to align with evolving consumer behaviours, technological advancements and market dynamics which ultimately boosts up the economy. Here are the key marketing trends observed:

Nostalgia marketing: Brands effectively tap into nostalgia to trigger emotions of joy, comfort and familiarity. Mia’s latest campaign featuring Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman takes us back to the era of 70s and 80s. She groves to her iconic soundtrack ‘Aap jaisa koi’ while showcasing Mia’s latest festive collection. Similarly, Swiggy Instamart’s latest Dhanteras ad has brought Karishma Kapoor into spotlight, showcasing her dancing to her iconic song ‘sona kitna sona hai’ after 27 years, meanwhile also promoting Swiggy’s festive offers.

Leveraging new technologies: Businesses have adopted new technologies to upscale their marketing strategies. For instance, the "Char Dham Coin Collection", launched by Augmont Gold for All.

Sachin Kothari, director, Augmont Gold for Alls, says; “Following the good response on ‘Kan Kan Me Ram’ coin just ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration, Augmont’s latest Char Dham Coin appeals to a broader audience. The purchase includes a VR experience of the Char Dham temples.”

Adding an emotional touch: Zepto’s campaign of ‘Make Soan Papdi Great Again’ has been another hit. The campaign featured a human form of Soan Papdi, showcasing emotions that developed an emotional resonance among the people. The team even created a LinkedIn profile for Soan Papdi and within 24 hours, the page gained 1000 followers. Similarly, Zomato’s ‘mithai Zomato karo, Desh ko Raushan karo’ celebrates the unifying power of food and reimagines the iconic NASA Diwali image for India.

Authenticity and real human experiences: Swiggy Instamart’s idea of placing a modak dispenser during Ganesh Chhaturthi in Mumbai captured the hearts of people.'Ghanti Vajwa, Mithai Milwa' initiative allowed people to ring a bell and receive a freshly packed modak, thereby enhancing the exhilarating festive spirit.

Tapping into Gen Z trends: Snapchat and BCG 2024 report unravelled that ‘Gen Z is already impacting $860 billion of consumer spends,’ also adding that 45% of brands fully recognise Gen Z’s economic potential. Experiential commerce has become a hit among Gen Zs. IKEA, which has also an e-commerce presence offer AR furniture placement, allowing users to see how products would look in their space. Moreover, IKEA’s festive offers, family discounts, provision of gift vouchers has added hues to the festive vibes.

Convenience, accessibility, tailored shopping experiences have steered the growth of e-commerce companies, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction. As per the study titled ‘E-Commerce Logistics: Unveiling Data Driven Shopping Patterns’ by ISB Institute of Data Science and Econ Express, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4 cities and beyond account for the largest volume of online orders, marking a significant shift in consumer behaviour, highlighting the ease in shopping and efficient supply chain infrastructure. The other Key factors in the growth of e-commerce companies include:

Promotions and discounts: Promotions and discounts drove 54% of online purchase decisions in the last 6 months. According to Hostinger, “between early and mid-2024, promotions and discounts were the top reasons people shopped online, influencing 53.6% of shoppers.”

This festive spree also witnesses some unreasonable deals and combo offers. ‘Buy 2 get 1 free’, ‘shop for 3999 and get Rs. 500 off’ play with psyche of customers, thereby making it hard to resist the attractive deals. Also, it is notable that numerous combo offers for consumer durables and automobiles make rounds this festive season. Like purchasing a TV may come with attractive discounts when bundled with a refrigerator, thereby offering consumers mega deals.

Use of video marketing: Live action videos, animated videos help in capturing attention of the consumers. Companies often use it for testimonials, product demos to create immersive, culturally resonant experiences that help in winning consumers’ loyalty and satisfaction for the long run.

Media mix: E-commerce companies aim for a seamless shopping experience by integrating online and offline touchpoints which helps them to diversify their efforts, thereby maximising their sales during high-demand periods like the festive season.

In the era where stiff competition from e-commerce players exist, only companies and brands that invest in adding an emotional hook, authenticity, real human experiences can truly connect with consumers on a personal level.

As Aastha Monga, an Advertising and Public Relations student of IIMC Delhi adds, “I believe that in a country like India, a huge section of consumers are price conscious and they look for offers and sales. The festive offers come like an awaited gift from the company and lights up the festive spirit even more. Moreover, it also helps promote the spirit of gifting in the festive times, when people spend a lot, not for themselves but to cherish their loved ones."

So, as the aroma of sweets fills in the air this festive season, check mega sales on e-commerce companies to gift personalised gifts to your loved ones. The lights- in their eyes will guide you home, every time.