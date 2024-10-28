Shashwat Sharma to take over as MD, CEO of Airtel from 2026

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel on Monday announced that Shashwat Sharma will take over as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Currently serving as Chief Operating Officer, Shashwat will succeed Gopal Vittal, who will move into the role of Executive Vice Chairman.

In his new position, Shashwat will oversee the entire end-to-end consumer business, with Gopal providing mentorship during this transition.

“I am extremely pleased with the succession and transition plan of leadership at Airtel and there could not have been a better time for Airtel to unveil the new arrangement where change and continuity will go hand in hand,” said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Airtel.

As part of a structured succession process, Gopal, in addition to his role as Managing Director, will be appointed Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel Ltd.