Adani Enterprises reports 8-fold growth in Q2FY25 profit, Adani Port’s PAT surges 40 per cent

MUMBAI: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, on Tuesday reported an 8-fold or 664% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its September quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 1,742 crore as against Rs 228 crore reported by it in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations grew by 16% to Rs 22,608 crore in the reported quarter compared to Rs 19,546 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

“This record-breaking half-year performance has been led by Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) with their rapid growth in capacity additions and asset utilisation,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

He added, “Our focus on execution of greenfield projects in ANIL across three giga scale integrated manufacturing plants and the accelerated development of Navi Mumbai International Airport are driving these robust results. Further, AEL is poised to repeat this turbo growth across data centres, roads, metals & materials and specialized manufacturing.”

AEL has announced plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). These NCDs will be offered in one or more tranches via a public issue