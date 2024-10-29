Biocon and Dr. Reddy's Lab make it to 'Science' magazine's Top Employers List again

Indian biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies Biocon Ltd and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd have improved their standings this year, making it onto the 2024 Top Biotech and Pharma Employers Survey by the global scientific magazine Science.

Bangalore-based Biocon, an innovation-driven global biopharmaceutical company, has been ranked among the top 10 employers in the biotech, pharma, and biopharma sectors, securing the No. 9 spot in 2024. This ranking includes both Biocon and its subsidiary Biocon Biologics, as employees from both organizations participated in the survey. Since debuting on the prestigious Science Top Employers list in 2012, Biocon has consistently been featured, reflecting its ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has moved up one position to rank 15th among the top employers in the global biotech and pharma sectors this year, marking its third consecutive year in the top rankings.

This year’s ranking is based on a comprehensive web-based survey of about 6,400 respondents, with 65 percent from North America, 19 percent from Europe, and 11 percent from the Asia/Pacific region. Approximately 95 percent of the respondents work in biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical companies.

The ranking highlights the companies’ recognition as innovative and socially responsible institutions, reflecting high employee loyalty.

Commenting on this recognition, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon Group, stated, “Biocon has always been R&D-led, fostering a culture of ideation, experimentation, and collaboration, with patients at the core of its business. This commitment has led us to be among the ‘Top 10 Global Employers’ several years in a row according to Science Magazine. These attributes resonate with our people, united by the shared purpose of making affordable, high-quality medicines accessible to those in need worldwide.”

Dr. Reddy’s first entered the list in 2022, ranked 18th, moved to 16th in 2023, and reached 15th this year, scoring high in categories such as ‘Employee Respect,’ ‘Employee Loyalty,’ and ‘Social Responsibility.’

Science, a U.S.-based peer-reviewed journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), has conducted this Top Employers Survey annually since 2002, evaluating leading organizations in the biotech, pharma, and biopharma fields.

The 2024 survey identified the top 20 employers and the qualities that make them attractive workplaces, with respondents rating companies on 24 characteristics, including respect for employees, innovative leadership, and social responsibility. The findings are based on approximately 6,400 completed responses from Science readers and other survey participants.

G.V. Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Dr. Reddy’s, commented on the recognition, stating, “We are committed to developing affordable and innovative pharmaceuticals by investing in cutting-edge science and technology, nurturing great scientists, and creating an environment that fosters innovation in all aspects of product development.”

Other companies that made the global 20 list this year include the top eight -- Insmed (US), Regeneron (US), Incyte (US), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (UK, US), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), Spark Therapeutics (US), and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (US) --, and Roche (excluding Genentech, Switzerland), alongside Abbott (US), Moderna (US), Novo Nordisk, GSK (UK), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Merck & Co. (US), and AbbVie (US).