CCPA to probe Ola Electric’s plaint resolution claim

CHENNAI: The Department of Consumer Affairs is reviewing Ola Electric’s claim of resolving 99% of over 10,000 complaints regarding its e-scooters, following a show-cause notice issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) earlier this month.

As per sources, the department is investigating the company’s assertion and plans to reach out to customers to verify their experiences.

Earlier, Ola Electric said it has a strong system for addressing customer complaints. “Of the 10,644 complaints received via the CCPA, 99.1% were resolved to the complete satisfaction of the customer, as per Ola Electric’s robust redressal mechanism,” the company claimed in a statement to the exchanges.

The CCPA issued its show-cause notice to Ola Electric on October 7, accusing the company of violating consumer rights, misleading advertising, and unfair trade practices. It had informed that over 10,000 consumer complaints were logged with the National Consumer Helpline, most of which were related to the company’s after-sales service.