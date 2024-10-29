Festive sales surged by 14 per cent but lack of demand for cars priced below Rs 10 lakh a concern: MSIL Chairman RC Bhargava

Bhargava's statement comes despite reports that claim that the inventory level has now stretched to nearly 80 days. Dealer association body FADA had last month stated that inventory levels of passenger vehicles (PVs) have reached alarming levels, with stock days then stretching to 70-75 days and inventory totalling 7.8 lakh vehicles, valued at Rs 77,800 crore.

According to reports, Bhargava also said the decline in sales of cars priced under 10 lakh is a major concern. He added that unless the lower end of the market grows, there are going to be no feeders to the upper end of the market. "During 2018-19, as much as 80% of the car sales in India were in the under-Rs 10 lakh category, and that market is not growing at the moment,” said Bhargava. On hefty discounts currently being offered to consumers, he said that since the industry has created large inventories, they will have to give more discounts to clear that.

Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, Marketing and Sales at MSIL highlighted that the urban market is under pressure and fell by 2% during the September quarter while the rural demand is going strong and clocked a growth of 8%.

Going forward, Maruti Suzuki expects its volumes to grow in the range of 3-4% in FY 2024-25. This is broadly in line with the PV industry’s growth forecast.