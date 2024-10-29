Fintech Slice finishes merger with NESFB

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based fintech start-up Slice on Monday announced that it completed its merger with North East Small Finance Bank (NESFB), effective from October 27. This merger unifies the operations, assets, and brand identities of both entities into a single, integrated banking institution.

In August, the consumer payments and lending company received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for its merger with NESFB. The NCLT, Guwahati bench, had sanctioned the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation involving Garagepreneurs Internet Private Limited, Quadrillion Finance Private Limited, among others. Rajan Bajaj, Founder & CEO, slice and Executive Director of the merged entity, said, “For over a year, the teams at slice and NESFB have worked tirelessly to make this merger a reality.”

By harnessing advanced technology and digital solutions, the bank is set to drive regional growth with a clear objective to enhance financial inclusion, stimulate economic development in the Northeast, and expand its reach across India.