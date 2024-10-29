JSW, POSCO sign MoU to boost India’s steel, renewable energy industries

JSW Group (JSW) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday with Korea’s POSCO Group (POSCO) to develop steel plants and work on battery materials and renewable energy sectors in India.

Both companies will establish an integrated steel plant in India with an initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum. Beyond steel, the partnership aims to enhance cooperation in battery materials and renewable energy.

“As one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, India presents tremendous opportunities for sustainable growth, and our partnership with POSCO strengthens JSW’s commitment to drive that transformation,” said Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group.

“This JV also entails collaboration for renewable energy for a state-of-the-art integrated steel plant and for setting up an EV ecosystem in India. Together, we aim to set a benchmark in technology and sustainability that can shape the future of manufacturing in India and beyond,” Jindal added.