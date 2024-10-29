Oil companies hike commission paid to petrol pump dealers; no change in fuel prices

NEW DELHI: State-owned fuel retailers on Tuesday hiked commission they pay to petrol pump dealers but there will be no change in retail petrol and diesel prices.

Petrol and diesel prices will, in fact, fall in states such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh due to a rationalisation of intra-state freight.

"IndianOil is pleased to announce a revision in the dealer margins (effective from 30th October 2024), following the resolution of a pending litigation. This will have no additional impact on the Retail Selling Price of products," Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) - the market leader -- said in a post on X.

Dealer commissions would vary according to sale and place. Details were, however, not immediately available.

At present, dealers are paid Rs 1,868.14 per kilolitre, plus 0.875 per cent of produce billable price as commission on petrol. The same on diesel is Rs 1389.35 per kilolitre, plus 0.28 per cent of the product billable price. This will further enhance customer service standards and the welfare of staff employed in retail outlets, it said.

"Further, demonstrating the core value of Nation First, our endeavour to provide affordable petrol and diesel across the length and breadth of the country on a sustained basis has come to fruition. #IndianOil has undertaken intrastate rationalisation of freight which will reduce variation of retail selling price of product across various markets within a state, except in geographies where Model Code of Conduct is in place," IOC said.