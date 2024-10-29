VC investment in India at $3.6 billion in Q3'24: KPMG

BENGALURU: Fintech businesses in India have been continuing to attract a lot of attention, but venture capital investors in the space have become more cautious in recent quarters as traditional banks have increasingly introduced their own fintech products aimed at the large unbanked and underbanked segments of the population, according to the Q3’24 edition of KPMG Private Enterprise’s Venture Pulse.

The report said that banks have been particularly successful with the development of lending products given their existing scale and the capital available. This has, however, led to a number of smaller fintech lending platforms in the country fizzling out.