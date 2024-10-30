Apple's iPhone exports from India jump 33% in April-September 2024; TN's Foxconn unit contributes half

NEW DELHI: Apple’s iPhone exports from India witnessed a significant 33% surge between April and September 2024, compared to the same period last year.

According to a report, the American tech giant exported iPhones worth $6 billion during this period, with its Foxconn unit in Tamil Nadu contributing the most. The report suggests that the Tamil Nadu unit accounted for half of iPhone exports from India.

Tata Group’s electronics manufacturing arm exported about $1.7 billion worth of iPhones from its factory in Karnataka during the six-month period. Tata had acquired this unit from Wistron Corp. last year.