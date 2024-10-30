Apple's iPhone exports from India jump 33% in April-September 2024; TN's Foxconn unit contributes half

NEW DELHI: Apple’s iPhone exports from India witnessed a significant 33% surge between April and September 2024, compared to the same period last year.
According to a report, the American tech giant exported iPhones worth $6 billion during this period, with its Foxconn unit in Tamil Nadu contributing the most. The report suggests that the Tamil Nadu unit accounted for half of iPhone exports from India.
Tata Group’s electronics manufacturing arm exported about $1.7 billion worth of iPhones from its factory in Karnataka during the six-month period. Tata had acquired this unit from Wistron Corp. last year.
This uptick in exports can be attributed to Apple’s expanding component ecosystem in the country, along with subsidies provided by both state and central governments. Apple currently has three manufacturers in India, Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corp., and India’s Tata Electronics, all of which are located in the southern states.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is emerging as the host to all major Apple suppliers, including Foxconn, Pegatron, Tata Electronics, and Jabil. Other notable Apple suppliers operating in Tamil Nadu include Salcomp, which manufactures chargers, and Corning, which supplies finished cover glass for Apple iPhones.
Apple has been diversifying its manufacturing base from China to India, largely due to geopolitical tensions. The company began manufacturing in India in 2017, initially producing older generation models such as the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 series. Apple is now manufacturing the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India, just weeks after their global launch.
Additionally, Apple is increasing its retail footprint by opening two stores in Delhi and Mumbai, with plans to open four more stores in the near future.
iPhones now account for the bulk of India’s smartphone exports and have helped the product category become the top export to the U.S., valued at $2.88 billion in the first five months of this fiscal year.
According to Counterpoint Research, Apple holds the second spot in terms of value with a 22% market share, while a South Korean tech giant occupies the top spot with a 23% market share. Apple accounts for just under 7% of India’s smartphone market.
“Apple closely follows Samsung at the No. 2 spot with a 22% value share. The brand has aggressively expanded into smaller cities, driving significant value growth with an increased focus on newer iPhones. Strong shipments of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 ahead of the festive season have further enhanced Apple's performance,” said Prachir Singh, a senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research.