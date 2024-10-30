Dhanteras: Gold sales fall five per cent in volume, rise 20 per cent in value

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the festival season, saw a significant gold sales boom, as it garnered sales of about 20-22 tonnes of gold, which is worth nearly Rs 16,000 crore.

All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) chairman Saiyam Mehra said that compared to last year, this year witnessed a 5 per cent fall in volume, it saw 15-20 per cent increase in value. “While there were gold sales of about Rs 16,000 crore, the full jewellery sector saw Rs 18,000-Rs 20,000 crore sales,” he said.

Retailers said by Tuesday afternoon they witnessed an increase in footfall. Rajesh Rokde, Vice Chairman GJC, said, “With gold prices rising everyday due to various reasons, the demand for yellow metal is also growing at a good pace. This Dussehra and Dhanteras witnessed positive sales across the nation with around 20 per cent to 25 per cent boost as compared to last year. Also, the innovative and attractive schemes run by retailers have also helped in getting the good numbers.”

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director - Kalyan Jewellers, said they have seen steady footfall this Dhanteras, reflecting a blend of traditional and modern purchase preferences among consumers. “Despite higher gold prices, demand has remained strong. Conservative buyers favoured Shagun coins, while lightweight or 18k jewellery attracted younger shoppers. With the upcoming wedding season, we also saw interest in elaborate pieces,” he said.