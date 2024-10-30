Dhanteras: Gold sales fall five per cent in volume, rise 20 per cent in value

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the festival season, saw a significant gold sales boom, as it garnered sales of about 20-22 tonnes of gold, which is worth nearly Rs 16,000 crore.
All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) chairman Saiyam Mehra said that compared to last year, this year witnessed a 5 per cent fall in volume, it saw 15-20 per cent increase in value. “While there were gold sales of about Rs 16,000 crore, the full jewellery sector saw Rs 18,000-Rs 20,000 crore sales,” he said.
Retailers said by Tuesday afternoon they witnessed an increase in footfall. Rajesh Rokde, Vice Chairman GJC, said, “With gold prices rising everyday due to various reasons, the demand for yellow metal is also growing at a good pace. This Dussehra and Dhanteras witnessed positive sales across the nation with around 20 per cent to 25 per cent boost as compared to last year. Also, the innovative and attractive schemes run by retailers have also helped in getting the good numbers.”
Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director - Kalyan Jewellers, said they have seen steady footfall this Dhanteras, reflecting a blend of traditional and modern purchase preferences among consumers. “Despite higher gold prices, demand has remained strong. Conservative buyers favoured Shagun coins, while lightweight or 18k jewellery attracted younger shoppers. With the upcoming wedding season, we also saw interest in elaborate pieces,” he said.
The festive spirit was evident, with increased interest and momentum on Dhanteras, particularly during evening Muhurat hours, he said, adding that “they are expecting this momentum to continue till tomorrow .”
The price of 10 gram gold (22 karat) was Rs 73,900, while 24-karat gold reached Rs 80,600 in New Delhi on Tuesday. Vikas Singh, MD & CEO of MMTC-PAMP, said purchasing gold coins and bars during Dhanteras and Diwali continues to hold significance and reduction in import duty from 15% to 6% has further boosted demand.
“Additionally, traditional festive and wedding seasons continue driving strong demand, with consumers adapting their purchasing patterns,” Singh added.
Apart from retail jewellers, online platforms such as Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket and Zepto too offered gold and silver coin delivery in 10 minutes on Tuesday.
10 gram 22 karat gold in Delhi at Rs 73,900
The price of 10 gram gold (22 karat) was Rs 73,900, while 24 karat gold at Rs 80,600 in New Delhi on Tuesday. Vikas Singh, MD & CEO of MMTC-PAMP, said purchasing gold coins and bars during Dhanteras and Diwali continues to hold significance and cut in import duty from 15 per cent to 6 per cent has boosted demand. Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket and Zepto too offered gold and silver coin on Tuesday