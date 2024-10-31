Crisis-hit Byju’s students, tutors in the lurch

BENGALURU: Thousands of edtech firm Byju’s tutors and students are clueless about their future and so are their parents who paid huge money for their children as tuition fees.

It’s been close to five months since employees received their salaries and no online classes are being conducted for about two months now. Sources told this newspaper that all offline centres (more than 200) have been closed and apart from a few online classes, majority of classes are not happening.

When Deepika Patel, 33, from Chhattisgarh, joined Byju’s as a Biology tutor, the firm was considered to be the leading and most valuable start-up. She was recruited to teach in Raipur centre and her package was about Rs 6.70 lakh. Within a few months, she started heading the centre, which had 120 students.

“Everything was going well until January. From February this year, we started facing salary delays. It was never paid on time. Since July, we have not received salaries, and it is difficult for tutors like me to run their families,” Patel said, adding the worst part is parents are calling us and asking for updates as no online classes are being conducted from September. Byju’s used to charge anywhere between Rs 60,000 and Rs 1.50 lakh (depending on grades) as tuition fees per annum. In May, it dropped fee, but started grappling with multiple legal cases.

Another tutor from Mumbai citing anonymity said he has been receiving threatening calls from parents as no classes are happening. “All are from middle-class backgrounds and some have raised loans to pay tuition fees and their EMIs are being deducted,” the tutor said, adding students have lost hope. The number of students studied in these centres is unknown as Byju’s has so far not shared tuition centre numbers.