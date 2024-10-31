Nifty, Sensex flat no fireworks in markets this Diwali, Mahurat trading on November 1

MUMBAI: Indian markets opened flat on Diwali, with both indices struggling between bears and bulls. The Nifty index traded flat with a marginal dip at 24,326.75, down by 0.06 per cent during the opening session, while the BSE Sensex index also dipped marginally to trade almost flat at 79,859.62 points, down 0.10 per cent.

Experts noted that India needs measures on both fiscal and monetary fronts to boost growth.

"Happy Diwali and Shubh Samvat 2081. We are going into Samvat 2081 with a consensus that markets will be challenged and will mean revert, leading to an underpowered year coming up. Predictions are at best intelligent guesstimates so we will refrain from that. What is clear is that, some counter cyclical measures are needed from India, both on the fiscal and monetary front, to tackle the issue of "not as sharp growth in aggregate demand" said Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert.

He further added, "The festival season is key to the annual consumption numbers and the combination of 35 lakh marriages and around Rs 4.5 lakh crores of private consumption expenditure is expected to provide some relief from a slowing growth trajectory".