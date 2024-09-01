Ayush presents significant soft power opportunity, says AIIA director Tanuja Nesari

NEW DELHI: The role of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) as a significant soft power of India presents vast opportunities for economic growth and international exports, said Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Director of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA).

“Ayush is not just a sector; it embodies India’s rich cultural heritage and serves as a unique selling proposition that cannot be replicated elsewhere,” the director said in an interaction with The New Indian Express.

“This is a soft power of India, akin to our art and culture, and it holds immense potential for boosting the economy,” she added.

The director added that integrating Ayush principles with agriculture could lead to substantial income increases for farmers. “By adopting integrated farming practices, we can double farmers’ incomes while promoting sustainable agricultural techniques,” she noted. “This sector has the potential to serve as a backbone for the Indian economy.”

She further elaborated on the interconnectedness of the Ayush sector with agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and biomedical engineering.