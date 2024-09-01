Ayush presents significant soft power opportunity, says AIIA director Tanuja Nesari

NEW DELHI: The role of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) as a significant soft power of India presents vast opportunities for economic growth and international exports, said Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Director of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA).
“Ayush is not just a sector; it embodies India’s rich cultural heritage and serves as a unique selling proposition that cannot be replicated elsewhere,” the director said in an interaction with The New Indian Express.
“This is a soft power of India, akin to our art and culture, and it holds immense potential for boosting the economy,” she added.
The director added that integrating Ayush principles with agriculture could lead to substantial income increases for farmers. “By adopting integrated farming practices, we can double farmers’ incomes while promoting sustainable agricultural techniques,” she noted. “This sector has the potential to serve as a backbone for the Indian economy.”
She further elaborated on the interconnectedness of the Ayush sector with agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and biomedical engineering.
“As we strengthen our agricultural base, we also enhance opportunities in the pharmaceutical and health sectors,” she explained. The director projected a significant rise in the export of Ayurvedic products, highlighting the increasing global demand for natural and holistic health solutions.
The government aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the health sector, with a target of developing 100 unicorns over the next three years. Nesari revealed that the initiative is centered around three key areas: Ayurvedic food products, biomedical engineering, and technology integration. “With rising health consciousness among consumers, there is a tremendous opportunity in the healthy food products market,” She added.
Job creation is another significant outcome anticipated from this initiative. “Startups inherently generate employment opportunities, particularly for the youth,” the director emphasized.
“This is a sunrise sector with untapped potential, and we are optimistic about the economic boost it will bring.”
Nesari highlighted the potential of Ayush textiles, which incorporate medicinal herbs like Neem and turmeric. Companies produce textiles imbued with these herbs for skin allergies, she added.