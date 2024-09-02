Chinese imports hurting Indian MSMEs: GTRI study

NEW DELHI: Imports from China are hurting Indian MSMEs as cheaper Chinese goods make it tough for smaller domestic companies to compete in the market, leading to distress among these companies.

According to the think tank -- Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) -- many of the imported products are also made by local MSMEs, and they find it hard to grow due to the easy access to low-cost Chinese products. In a detailed study done by GTRI, it has been revealed that local MSMEs are finding it difficult to compete with cheap Chinese imports in product categories like umbrellas, artificial flowers, human hair articles, leather articles and toys.

For example, China supplies 96% of India’s umbrellas and sun umbrellas ($31 million) and 92% of artificial flowers and human hair articles ($14 million). Chinese imports have captured 60% of the glassware market, 54% market of leather articles including saddlery and 52.5% of toys market. The Chinese dominance in the Indian toys market is despite the government hiking customs duty on toys from 20% to 70% and implementing quality control measures.

“Even in ceramic products ($232.4 million, 51.4%) and musical instruments ($15.7 million, 51.2%), where Indian artisans once thrived, the dominance of Chinese imports is displacing local production,” says the GTRI research.