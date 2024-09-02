Key financial changes that can impact your wallet from September

Rupay cards reward points

One positive surprise is that, Rupay card holders will also be able to earn the same reward points for UPI transactions as they do for PoS/online transactions. According to NPCI, this will provide an enhanced benefit for credit users. And this is because in early August, the NPCI had admitted to the rewards imbalance affecting Rupay credit card users as unlike traditional card transactions, UPI payments made with Rupay cards till now were not offering comparable reward points, which are the main drivers of card usage.

Pay your advance tax

September 15 is the last day to pay the second instalment of the advance tax if you are salaried with additional sources of income such as interest from deposits, rental income, capital gains from markets or other applicable investments etc. Delayed payments of tax dues attract 12% penal interest or 1% per month under section 234A of the Income Tax Act.

Reward points from HDFC

HDFC Bank has capped its reward points on utility and telecom transactions to 2,000 points per month, effective September 1. Additionally, education fees paid through third-party apps like Cred, Mobikwik, etc are excluded from earning rewards points. But education-related payments made directly through the college/school website, or their PoS machines, will continue to earn rewards.

IDFC First revises terms

IDFC First Bank credit card customers also need to be careful as this small lender has revised its credit card payment terms from this month. The changes include modifications to the payment due dates and the minimum amount due. While payment due date has been cut to 15 days from 18 days from the statement generation date. Missing the due date in credit cards not only leads to a penalty for non-payment but also leads to compound interest. So ensure you pay your credit card bill on time.