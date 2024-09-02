Tracking and recovery of stolen crypto assets a top priority: Crypto exchange WazirX

BENGALURU: Crypto exchange WazirX, in a virtual conference on Monday stressed that tracking and recovering stolen crypto assets is a top priority for the exchange.

WazirX, which is pursuing a restructuring of crypto balances which will take at least six months, filed a moratorium application in Singapore Court and as part of the restructuring, aims to engage with a white knight to provide capital and pursue partnerships and collaborations.

The cyberattack on July 18 resulted in a large volume of ERC-20 tokens being stolen. About Rs 2,000 crore worth of user funds were lost.

Last month, Google subsidiary Mandiant Solutions provided a clean chit to the crypto exchange, but digital assets security firm Liminal Custody questioned the scope and methodology of the audit.

When asked about it, Nischal Shetty, WaxirX Founder and CEO told TNIE. "It's just three laptops that we used for accessing the liminal website. Our infrastructure was not impacted or involved in this process. We gave the entire laptop image and data to the forensic team, we have even provided this to the right authorities."

He added that there is nothing beyond the laptop image that exists with us since nothing else on our end was used for accessing the Liminal website except these three laptops.