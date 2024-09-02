Union Cabinet approves proposal of Kaynes Semicon Pvt Ltd to set up semiconductor unit in Gujarat

NEW DELHI: In a bid to make India a semiconductor manufacturing hub, the government on Monday approved the proposal of Kaynes Semicon Pvt Ltd to set up a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat.

The proposed unit will be set up with an investment of Rs 3,300 crore. The capacity of this unit will be 60 lakh chips per day. According to the government, the chips produced at this unit will cater to a wide variety of applications, including segments such as industrial, automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, mobile phones, etc.

“Our semiconductor mission is for the next ten years. As you know, it is a vital part of all electronic items. Soon, we will introduce the next phase of the semiconductor mission in the country,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

India launched the Indian Semiconductor Mission in December 2021 with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore. In June 2023, the Union Cabinet approved the first proposal for setting up a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat.

In February 2024, three more semiconductor units were approved. Tata Electronics is setting up a semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat, and another semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam. CG Power is setting up a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat.

Construction of all four semiconductor units is progressing at a rapid pace, and a robust semiconductor ecosystem is emerging near the units. These four units will attract an investment of almost Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The cumulative capacity of these units is about 7 crore chips per day.