Congress questions ICICI's 'no salary paid' to Buch claim, asks why 'retiral benefit' non-uniform

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday questioned the ICICI Bank's assertion that it had not paid any salary or granted ESOPs to SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch after her retirement and asked that if the amount paid to her was her "retiral benefit", why was it non-uniform both in terms of its frequency and amount.

The opposition party levelled fresh conflict-of-interest allegations against Buch on Monday and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean as the head of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on her appointment.

It alleged that since Buch took office in 2017, she has not only been drawing a salary from the SEBI but has also been holding an office of profit at the ICICI Bank, continuing to receive income from the bank to this very day.

Subsequently, the bank said it has not paid any salary or granted ESOPs to Buch after her retirement on October 31, 2013, as alleged by the Congress.

Rebutting the claims, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the ICICI Bank's statement attempts to provide a response but, in reality, ends up giving more information and confirming his party's charges.

The ICICI Bank claims that the amount paid to Buch had accrued to her during her "employment phase" at the bank and is her "retiral benefit", Khera said and asked why has this so-called "retiral benefit" been non-uniform both in terms of its frequency and amount.

"Even if we were to assume that the Rs 5.03 crore she received from ICICI in 2014-2015 (soon after her superannuation) was part of her retiral benefit and that she got nothing in 2015-2016, why did this so called retiral benefit resume in 2016-2017 and continue until 2021?" he asked at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

"The average salary drawn by Ms Madhabi P Buch from 2007 up until 2013-14 (right before her superannuation from ICICI) is Rs 1.3 crore lakh per annum.