Germany's FlixBus expands to South India, offers Rs 99 fares from Bengaluru

FlixBus India, a Germany-based travel-tech firm announced its expansion to the South on September 3.

On Tuesday, MB Patil, Minister for Commerce & Industries, Infrastructure, Government of Karnataka had flagged off the route to Chennai at Ritz Carlton, Bengaluru in the presence of global Flix leaders, including Max Zeumer, COO and Daniel Krauss, Co-founder.

“We welcome FlixBus not only as a foreign investor in Karnataka but also as a partner in our journey toward sustainability,” said Patil.

The company will begin operations on September 10, offering services from Bengaluru to Chennai and Hyderabad.