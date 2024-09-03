Germany's FlixBus expands to South India, offers Rs 99 fares from Bengaluru

FlixBus India, a Germany-based travel-tech firm announced its expansion to the South on September 3.
On Tuesday, MB Patil, Minister for Commerce & Industries, Infrastructure, Government of Karnataka had flagged off the route to Chennai at Ritz Carlton, Bengaluru in the presence of global Flix leaders, including Max Zeumer, COO and Daniel Krauss, Co-founder.
“We welcome FlixBus not only as a foreign investor in Karnataka but also as a partner in our journey toward sustainability,” said Patil.
The company will begin operations on September 10, offering services from Bengaluru to Chennai and Hyderabad.
Subsequently, services will be extended to Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Belagavi.
As part of its Bengaluru launch, FlixBus also announced a special promotional fare of Rs 99.
“This offer is exclusively available for the new routes launched around Bengaluru, with the booking period running from September 3 to September 15 and the departure period spanning from September 10 to October 6,” it said in a statement.
Commenting on the expansion, Surya Khurana, Managing Director of FlixBus India, said, “After the success of our operations in North India, expanding to South India is the next step in our journey to revolutionise intercity travel.”