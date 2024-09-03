‘Have tech to make vehicles with other fuels’

NEW DELHI: Regarding TVS Motor’s plan to launch a CNG-powered motorcycle, Aniruddha Haldar, head of commuter business, said that the company will only introduce other technologies when it become economically viable for them and the consumers.

“We did the first pilot project on electric vehicless way back in 2008. Whether it is flex fuel, ethanol, ICE, PNG, or any other technology, there is work happening on all of them. When we believe there is a market that has an economically sustainable segment that can be sustainably serviced and sold to, we will definitely be there,” said Halder.

His response amidst speculations that TVS Motor is mulling to launch a CNG bike following a launch by rival automaker Bajaj Auto in July. Halder also said that they are gearing up to launch a new electric vehicle.