Business

‘Have tech to make vehicles with other fuels’

TVS motors' response comes amidst speculations that the company is mulling to launch a CNG bike following a launch by rival automaker Bajaj Auto in July.
Aniruddha Haldar, head of commuter business said that they are gearing up to launch a new electric vehicle.
Aniruddha Haldar, head of commuter business said that they are gearing up to launch a new electric vehicle.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Regarding TVS Motor’s plan to launch a CNG-powered motorcycle, Aniruddha Haldar, head of commuter business, said that the company will only introduce other technologies when it become economically viable for them and the consumers.

“We did the first pilot project on electric vehicless way back in 2008. Whether it is flex fuel, ethanol, ICE, PNG, or any other technology, there is work happening on all of them. When we believe there is a market that has an economically sustainable segment that can be sustainably serviced and sold to, we will definitely be there,” said Halder.

His response amidst speculations that TVS Motor is mulling to launch a CNG bike following a launch by rival automaker Bajaj Auto in July. Halder also said that they are gearing up to launch a new electric vehicle.

TVS Motor Company
CNG-powered motorcycle

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com