Infosys issues appointment letters to over 1K campus hires

BENGALURU: IT services company Infosys has issued appointment letters to more than 1,000 campus hires, according to IT union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES).

This comes weeks after chief executive officer Salil Parekh assured that offers given to freshers will be honoured by the company. The company has been delaying the onboarding of 2,000 fresh engineering graduates.

“These young engineers, who have been waiting for nearly two years, now have a confirmed joining date of October 7, 2024. This is a huge win for NITES and all the students who stood strong in the face of uncertainty and delay.

However, we remain vigilant... if Infosys fails to honour this commitment and breaches the joining date, we will not hesitate to organise a protest right in front of the Infosys office,” said Harpreet Singh Saluja, president, NITES.

Recently, NITES had filed a formal complaint against Infosys for onboarding delays.

Over 2,000 young engineering graduates who were selected for System Engineer (SE) and Digital Specialist Engineer (DSE) roles during the 2022-23 recruitment drive are still waiting to be onboarded, Saluja had said.

In the company’s annual report, chief executive officer Salil Parekh has mentioned that the company has recruited nearly 11,900 college graduates in 2023-2024. However, this is a 76% drop compared to the previous year as the company hired about 50,000 freshers in FY23.