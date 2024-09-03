Taxonomy framework for green financing to be ready in 8-10 months: DEA Secretary Ajay Seth

MUMBAI: The work to frame a taxonomy framework for climate finance has already started, and we hope to have that in place over the next eight to ten months, a senior finance ministry officer has said.

“In the budget 2025, the finance minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) has announced to come out with a taxonomy for climate finance. The work on that has already started, and we hope to have that in place over the next eight to ten months,” Ajay Seth, Secretary, department of financial services, told a CII-organised financing summit here Tuesday.

A climate finance taxonomy is a system that classifies which parts of the economy may be marketed as sustainable investments. It helps guide investors and banks in directing trillions of dollars/rupees toward impactful investments to tackle climate change.

He also expressed the government interest in “partnering with industry experts to put that taxonomy framework together. It will take about eight to ten months or maybe about six to eight months, but that's an exercise we have started.”

Many countries have either started to work on their taxonomy or finalised one. South Africa, Colombia, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Canada, and Mexico are some of the countries that have developed taxonomies. The European Union has done this as well.