Cafe Coffee Day’s presence falls to 141 cities, outlets drop to 450 in FY24

BENGALURU: Coffee Day Global’s cafe chain brand Cafe Coffee Day’s (CCD) number of outlets as well as its presence in cities have come down from 495 cafes in 158 cities in FY22 to 450 cafes in 141 cities. However, its number of operational vending machines has increased from 38,810 to 52,581 in the corresponding period. These vending machines dispense coffee in corporate workplaces and hotels under the brand.

As per Coffee Day Enterprises Limited’s (CDEL) latest annual report filed on Tuesday, 95% of the consolidated net revenue of the company was contributed by coffee business in FY24, followed by 4.9% from hospitality and 0.1% from other operations.

In FY24, CDEL’s net loss stood at Rs 323 crore and its net operational revenue was Rs 1,013 crore, a 9.6% rise as against FY23. As of March 31, 2024, it has 18 subsidiaries (including step-down subsidiaries), 4 Associate companies and 3 joint ventures.