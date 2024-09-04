Standalone health insurer Star Health launches policy in Braille

MUMBAI: For the 34 million visually impaired, who constitute as much as 2.5 per cent of our population, there is something to cheer for when it comes to buying a health cover as a private health cover provider has launched a policy in Braille.

The Chennai-based standalone health insurer Star Health on Wednesday launched the country’s first Braille version of special care gold, a mediclaim policy offering comprehensive protection tailored for individuals with 40 per cent or more disability.

With as much as 34 millio or 2.5 per cent of the national population of 1.44 billion, the potential economic loss of productivity due to vision impairment is Rs 64,600 crore, Star Health which is the largest retail health insurer in the country, said.

According to Anand Roy, chief excutive of Star Health, this is an attempt at delivering equitable access to health insurance across all segments of society and the policy transcends traditional insurance, as it ensures that individuals with disabilities receive comprehensive support and coverage they need.

The Braille version of the policy document was produced in collaboration with the National Association of the Blind. The policy offers tailored coverage for individuals with 40 per cent or more disability, including those with physical, sensory, or cognitive impairments. It covers essential medical treatments and support services.