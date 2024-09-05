Hiring for festive season to jump 30 per cent in tier-2,3 cities

BENGALURU: Ahead of the festive season, there is a 25-30% increase in hiring, especially in tier-2 and 3 cities, compared to the previous season.

Yeshab Giri, Chief Commercial Officer, Operational Talent Solutions, Randstad India, a talent company, said that they are witnessing a significant surge in talent demand, particularly within the e-commerce, logistics, and last-mile delivery sectors.

“This increase is particularly prominent in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, such as Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Lucknow, Vadodara, Surat, Bhubaneswar and Bhopal,” he said.

Flipkart on Wednesday said its supply chain will create over 1 lakh new jobs across 40 regions this festive season, and the roles encompass various supply chain verticals, including inventory managers, warehouse associates, logistics coordinators, kirana partners and delivery drivers.

Ahead of The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2024, the ecommerce company has also launched 11 new fulfilment centres (FCs) across nine cities. With this, there are 83 FCs in the country.

Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD & CEO of CIEL HR, said they anticipate a 15-20% rise in demand for temporary workers this festive season, driven by increased activity in sectors such as consumer durables, retail, e-commerce, logistics, tourism, hospitality, and manufacturing.

“Companies are actively recruiting for roles including Front Office Executives, Field Sales Associates, Merchandisers, Customer Relationship Officers, Business Development Executives, Delivery Personnel, After-Sales Service Technicians, as well as Pickers, Packers, Loaders, and Manufacturing workers,” he said.

Recently, TeamLease Services said the e-commerce industry is poised for a 35% surge in sales during the upcoming festive season, and this surge will make companies onboard 10 lakh gig workers and 2.5 lakh contractual staff.