RBI Governor Das says reforms in land, labour and agri laws needed to sustain higher growth

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has said the country’s growth story remains intact with consumption and investment demand growing in tandem.

He also emphasised that past reforms need to be augmented by reforms in land, labour and agricultural markets.

He also sounded optimistic about the economy growing at the projected 7.2 per cent this fiscal and that the Q1 poor show does not mean the central bank’s growth forecast is “out of place”.

Addressing the national banking conference organised by the industry lobbies FICCI and IBA on Thursday, the governor also asked financial institutions to create tailored products to suit businesses promoted by women and small businesses without diluting underwriting standards.

In his inaugural speech, Das also spoke on the issues relating to strengthening the financial sector and its expectations.

Despite a lower-than-expected GDP growth in the June quarter, “our growth story remains intact”, he said and that the RBI’s growth projection of 7.2 per cent for fiscal 2025 also does not appear ‘out of place’.

The governor said the economy is forging ahead with macroeconomic and financial stability, and a favourable growth-inflation balance and will grow at 7.2 per cent this fiscal, adding the economy is now at a critical juncture and massive changes are taking shape in various sectors and markets.

The economy grew by a lower-than-forecast 6.7 per cent in the June quarter, a five-quarter low and much lower than the RBI forecast of 7.1 per cent.