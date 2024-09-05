Sebi denies toxic work culture allegations

MUMBAI: Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday issued a statement denying the allegations of ‘toxic work culture’ within the organisation that some of its senior employees have made to finance ministry.

The regulator said these officials are misguided by external elements to target the credibility of Sebi and its leadership. “Sebi apprehends that the junior officers have been receiving messages from external elements outside their group, instigating them to … go to media, go to the ministry, go to the board … perhaps to serve their own purpose.”

“In fact, the letter of August 6, 2024, was not sent by the Sebi employee associations to the government and a section of the media. It was an anonymous email that was sent, and officers and associations have themselves condemned it and communicated the same to HRD through emails.”

Terming the media report on September 4, it said the HRA issues are the result of staff misguided by external elements. Among the numerous other benefits, Sebi employees were demanding 55% increase in house rent allowance (HRA) over the allowance set in 2023, it said.