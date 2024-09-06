Adani Group plans $10 billion chip plant with Israel’s Tower: Report

The unit is expected to have a production capacity of 40,000 wafers in the first phase, and 80,000 wafers in the second, Fadnavis said in the post, without sharing any timeline for the project.

The project, housed under the group’s flagship and incubator Adani Enterprises Ltd., will be built over three to five years, according to a person familiar with the planning, who asked not to be identified citing rules. The ports-to-power conglomerate will be largely fund the investment through its internal accruals and some debt, the person added.

The chips manufactured at the upcoming facility will be used in drones, cars, smartphones and other mobility solutions.