ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: SC notice to Chanda Kochhar, husband

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from ICICI Bank's former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar and her businessman-husband Deepak Kochhar on a plea filed against the Bombay High Court order declaring their arrest as "illegal".

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar issued notice to the duo and sought their replies on the appeal filed by the agency.

The high court on February 6 had held as "illegal" their arrest while confirming a January 2023 interim order passed by another bench granting the duo bail soon after their arrest in the case. The couple was arrested by the CBI on December 23, 2022, in connection with the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan case.