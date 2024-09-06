Meesho hires 8.5 lakh seasonal workers this festive season

BENGALURU: Ecommerce marketplace Meesho on Thursday said it will enable about 8.5 lakh seasonal job opportunities within its seller and logistics network. Of this, over 60% will come from tier-3 and 4 regions.

As part of this year’s festive season, the ecommerce company has hired 5 lakh seasonal workers. Meesho continues to work with third-party logistics (3PL) providers including Delhivery, Ecom Express, Shadowfax, and Xpressbees, among others.

These logistics partnerships along with Valmo have helped generate about 3.5 lakh seasonal job opportunities. The roles will largely involve first-mile, middle-mile, and delivery associates, responsible for duties such as picking, sorting, loading, unloading, and handling returns, Meesho said.

Sourabh Pandey, CXO, Fulfilment and Experience, Meesho said “Meesho has played a key role in the growth of small businesses and local manufacturers. This festive season, we are particularly thrilled to have enabled 8.5 lakh seasonal jobs, especially in tier-3 and beyond cities.”