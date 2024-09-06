MIGA and ISA launch solar facility to accelerate global solar energy adoption

NEW DELHI: The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), part of the World Bank Group, and the International Solar Alliance (ISA) have announced the establishment of the MIGA-ISA Solar Facility, a multi-donor trust fund designed to accelerate the global adoption of solar energy.

Initiated by the Government of India, the facility will leverage ISA's technical expertise and MIGA's financial mobilisation capabilities to create an innovative mechanism that supports solar power projects in eligible developing countries.

ISA, a global treaty-based organisation with 118 member countries, was established through a partnership between the governments of India and France.

Initially focusing on Sub-Saharan Africa, the facility will provide concessional financing tools, including first-loss instruments and reinsurance capacity, to enhance project bankability and reduce the cost of MIGA guarantees. MIGA and ISA will collaborate to launch new solar power and distributed energy projects, aiming to connect 300 million new households to electricity by 2030, aligning with the World Bank Group's and African Development Bank's initiatives.