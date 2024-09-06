Overseas education loans of NBFCs to top Rs 60,000 crore this fiscal

MUMBAI: Education loans, primarily those to fund overseas courses, continue to be among the fastest-growing segments for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) because of the rising demand for higher education. They are on course to top the Rs 60,000 crore this fiscal from Rs 43,000 crore in the previous fiscal.

After a robust growth of over 80 percent and 70 percent in fiscals 2023 and 2024, respectively, the education loan assets of NBFCs rose to Rs 43,000 crore as of March 2024. Their loan book is expected to grow at a healthy clip of 40-45 percent to cross Rs 60,000 crore this fiscal, Crisil Ratings said in a note Friday.

On the asset quality front, metrics should remain stable despite country-specific concerns, the report said.

According to Ajit Velonie, a senior director with the agency, the number of students studying abroad is estimated to have doubled in the past five years to around 13.4 lakh last fiscal. Only a tenth are being funded by these NBFCs.

A large portion of overseas education is funded through informal financing, self-funding or other forms of loans. That shows education loan companies have significant headroom for growth. But rising ticket sizes because of ascending tuition fees, inflation and living expenses are also tailwinds, he said without quantifying the numbers.