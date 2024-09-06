Sensex and Nifty falls more than one per cent each ahead of the US Job data

NEW DELHI: Following three weeks of a bull run, India’s equity market corrected sharply on Friday with the benchmark indices - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty - crashing more than 1 per cent each.

BSE Sensex closed 1,017 points or 1.24 per cent lower at 81,183 levels while the Nifty shut shop at 293 points or 1.17 per cent lower at 24,852 levels. Investors lost a whopping Rs 5.31 lakh crore as the market capitalisation came down to Rs 460.37 lakh crore on Friday against Rs 465.68 lakh crore in the previous session.

The fall is attributed to the nervousness ahead of the release of the US job data report as this would give clarity on the state of the world’s largest economy and its willingness to go for an interest rate cut in the near future.

Further, profit booking at record high levels also took place due to the SEBI's deadline over foreign institutional investors (FIIs) disclosure norm.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research and Advisory at Master Capital Services said that Investors are opting to stay on the sidelines, holding cash in anticipation of the US jobs report’s release.

“This decline is primarily attributed to concerns over a potential slowdown in the US labour market, following the ADP nonfarm employment report, which revealed that private businesses added only 99,000 jobs in August, significantly below the forecasted 144,000. Market participants are now awaiting the official nonfarm payrolls report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, expected later today,” added Upadhyay