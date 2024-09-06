Unsold passenger vehicle inventory rises to 7.8L units: FADA

NEW DELHI: Despite an assurance by carmakers to cut down dispatches, top dealer association body FADA said inventory levels at passenger vehicle (PV) showrooms remain at alarming levels, with stock days now stretching to 70-75 days.

Inventory totalling 7.8 lakh vehicles, valued at an alarming Rs 77,800 crore. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Thursday alleged rather than responding to the situation, PV makers continue to increase dispatches to dealers on a month-to-month basis, exacerbating the issue.

“FADA is raising SOS signals as PV sales fell by 3.46% MoM and 4.53% YoY in August. Even with the arrival of the festive season, the market remains under significant strain due to delayed customer purchases, poor consumer sentiment and persistent heavy rains.

Inventory levels have reached alarming levels, with stock days stretching to 70-75 days and inventory totalling 7.8 lakh vehicles, valued at an alarming Rs.77,800 crore,” said FADA President, Manish Raj Singhania.