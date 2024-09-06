Vodafone Idea's stock plummets 14 per cent after Goldman Sachs' bleak forecast

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea's share price plummeted by as much as 14 per cent on Friday after Goldman Sachs predicted a potential downside of over 80 per cent from the stock's last closing level.

The share price fell to a low of Rs 12.91, down from the previous day’s close of Rs 15.09. The global brokerage firm set a target price of Rs 2.5 per share, triggering a sell-off in the telecom service provider's stock.

According to Goldman Sachs, the telecom company's recent capital raise is a positive step but insufficient to prevent ongoing market share erosion. Vodafone Idea recently raised Rs 20,100 crore in equity through a combination of a follow-on public offer and capital infusion from promoters. The company also plans to raise an additional Rs 25,000 crore in debt.

“Our analysis suggests a direct correlation between capex and revenue market share. Given our expectation that peers will spend at least 50 per cent more on capex compared to Vodafone Idea, we forecast a further 300 basis points loss in market share for the company over the next 3-4 years,” the report states.