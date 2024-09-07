Swiggy incognito mode feature for food delivery

BENGALURU: IPO-bound food aggregator Swiggy has launched an Incognito Mode feature, which allows users to place orders privately across food and quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart.

It said this is to ensure privacy as with shared accounts being common, not every order is meant to be seen by family, friends or partners. This feature is currently available to 10% of Swiggy users and will be rolled out to all users soon.

“As social as our lives are becoming, there are still things we prefer to keep private, and Incognito Mode is designed to address that need,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace.

In recent weeks, Swiggy has been introducing a range of new features and products. As per its FY24 results, it posted Rs 2,350 crore net loss in FY24 as against Rs 4,179 crore in the last fiscal. In June 2024, asset management firm Baron Capital marked up valuation of the firm to USD 15.1 billion from USD 12.1 billion in December 2023.