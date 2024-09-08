Highest number of sweet orders from Bengaluru this Ganesh Chaturthi: Zepto

BENGALURU: This Ganesh Chaturthi, Bengaluru led with highest number of sweet orders on Zepto. Sales of ready-made modaks surged to 1,500 per hour.

In a post on LinkedIn, Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha said that "70,000+ sweets were sold out in the past 24 hours and Pedas were a big hit in Bengaluru." The city contributed to 25 per cent of all sweet-related orders. Mumbai followed with 18%, Delhi NCR with 17%, Hyderabad at 12%, and Chennai at 6% contribution.

While Mumbai accounted for over one-third of all modak orders, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad contributed to nearly 50 per cent of all laddoo orders.

Zepto said that 6,312 kgs of laddoos were sold and close to 6,860 kgs of flowers were delivered. The sale of pooja essentials such as flowers, coconuts, and Durva grass witnessed 2x growth on the platform.

It also said that over 10,000 eco-friendly idols were created. Partnering with Svasti, Zepto empowered over 100 local artisans.

Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto has become the fastest-growing company on the internet.