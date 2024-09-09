Bajaj Housing issue fully subscribed in four hours; retail quota fully booked

MUMBAI: The mega Rs 6,560-core primary share sale from the Bajaj group—the first since a group concern went public in May 2008, has seen the shares of the issuer--Bajaj Housing Finance—getting fully subscribed within four hours of the bids opening Monday.

The portions reserved for non-institutional wealthy investors or high net worth individuals as well as retail have already oversubscribed their reserved portion within hours of the bids opening, according to information with the exchanges.

Bajaj Housing had collected Rs 1,758 crore from anchor investors on Friday. The Rs 6,560-crore initial share sale concludes on September 11 and has Rs 3,560 crore in fresh offering and the rest in offer for sale by the promoter Bajaj Finance.

The shares are commanding a grey market premium of Rs 50-51 per share, signalling a premium of over 70 per cent in the unregulated market. The issuer has fixed the price band at Rs 66-70.