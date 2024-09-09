Banks hike loan rates by 5-10 bps as cost of deposits keeps rising

MUMBAI: Amidst the rising cost of funds and to protect their margins, leading lenders such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Punjab National Bank among others have increased their short-term loan pricing which is linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5-10 bps in select maturities.

Deposits have been fleeing bank vaults for quite some time now as other asset classes like equities and mutual funds have been giving them better returns. This is forcing banks, which for decades took public deposits for granted giving only negative returns, to offer higher prices to the depositors. The interest on deposits on average has gone up to 7.3 per cent now with the peak 8.5 per cent being offered by a couple of small private sector banks.

While the State Bank of India has increased the MCLR by 10 bps across tenures, HDFC Bank has done so by 5 bps for the three-month money, and Punjab National Bank has hiked the rate by 5 bps for one-month and three-year money, according to the information on their respective websites. The new rates are effective immediately.

More banks had upped their loan rates in July as well in the similar quantum.