Delta moves India headquarters to Bengaluru from Gurugram, opens new global R&D centre in city

BENGALURU: Taiwan-based Delta has moved its India headquarters from Gurugram to Bengaluru and inaugurated a new global research and development (R&D) centre in the city on Monday.

The power and energy management company committed $500 million in investments in India a few years ago. Delta Electronics India Managing Director Niranjan Nayak told TNIE that 15-20% of this amount has gone into setting up of the new R&D centre.

On moving its headquarters to Bengaluru, he said, "Since we have an R&D centre here and also have come up with a large factory (Krishnagiri), from the administration point of view, it will be easier for all the core and corporate functions to be based out of Bengaluru." He added that all business functions will stay in Gurugram, and “we have some other additional functions that will come here (Bengaluru) and it will be easier for us to manage R& D, business activity across the country as well as the Krishnagiri factory.”

The R&D centre, which currently employs 300 engineers, is expected to employ up to 750 over the next three years. The new Delta India headquarters is expected to employ about 3,000 employees over the next five years.

Delta operates in power electronics, automation, mobility and infrastructure and the India MD said there are a lot of growth opportunities in these areas in the country. Apart from designing in India, its products also cater to other countries as well.