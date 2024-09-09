Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy to go public in Rs 4,500 crore IPO

After the runaway success of its larger rival Ola Electric’s Rs 6,145 crore share sale last month, electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy has filed for a Rs 4,500 crore IPO.

The issue will be Rs 3,100 crore of fresh issue and Rs 1,400 crore of offer for sale by the founders along with external investors like Tiger Global and Binny Bansal's 3 State Ventures.

While the Sebi filing on Monday has said the issue will be of Rs 3,100 crore of fresh issue and did not quantify the OFS amount, sources told TNIE that the secondary sale will be worth around Rs 1,400 crore.

In a notable move, the main promoter Hero Motocorp, which owns 37.2 percent, has decided not to sell any shares in the offering while the founders and some of its investors are looking to divest shares, according to the filing with the Sebi Monday.

The Hosur-based company’s founders Tarun Sanjay Mehta and Swapnil Babanlal Jain are planning to offload around 1 million equity shares in the OFS.

The amount of money that selling shareholders will be raising is not known as of now, but they filing says they will collectively divest as much as 2.2 crore shares and the fresh issue will be worth Rs 3,100 crore.