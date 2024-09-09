Know the risks in Initial public offering flipping

As a retail investor, your ability to hold on to your investment hurts. If you do not buy and hold equity assets for a long time, you cannot benefit from the growth of the businesses you invest in. In the case of mutual funds, the average holding period in a scheme is around three years. While that is a worrying trend, another one was highlighted in detail in a survey by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. It further shows the fickle nature of your investments.

The survey published last week on initial public offerings showed that about 54% of the value of the IPO was sold in the first week of listing. High-net-worth individuals were at the forefront. They sold two-thirds of the shares within a week. Shares of companies that jump sharply witness the most ‘IPO flipping’ according to the study. About 40% of the retail investors are from Gujarat. That is significantly more than 13.5% of investors in Maharashtra, the second state in IPO flipping.

IPO flipping is a method of using the company’s listing to buy and sell shares rapidly.

The short-term thinking meant that close to 68% of retail investors sold shares when the average bump in the share price on listing was 20%. As many as 28% of the retail investors sold shares when returns were negative. These could be individuals who borrowed money to invest in the IPO. It is hard to imagine actively selling at a loss. Mutual Funds, which have a higher holding capacity, were found to be net buyers during the first week of listing in the study.