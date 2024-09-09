New AMCs see big potential in Indian market, set ambitious targets 

NEW DELHI: Buoyed by ever-increasing participation from retail investors, new asset management companies (AMCs) have set ambitious targets for themselves.

They believe that as India’s economy and corporate earnings grow, more and more people will start investing in mutual funds.

“India’s population is 140 crore and of that 130 crore has an Aadhaar card and 75 crore has a PAN (permanent account number) card. At present, there must be around 60 crore people whose PAN is linked to Aadhaar - people who are eligible for the KYC (know your customer) process to open their account in the MF industry.

At present, however, the MF industry has only 4.80 crore PAN. We are not even 10% of what we can be,” said Mayukh Dutta, Chief Business Officer at ITI Mutual Fund. Dutta highlighted the country’s strong fundamentals and the immense potential for growth in the domestic equity markets. ITI Mutual Fund, which started in 2019, has set an ambitious target to reach R1 lakh crore AUM in the next five years.

The company’s asset under management (AUM) increased nearly 2.4 times to R8,791 crore in July 2024 from R3,698 crore in March 2023. Some of its funds such as ITI ELSS Tax Saver Fund, ITI Multi Cap Fund and ITI Small Cap Fund have given a return of 51-64% in the past one year.

“India’s economic growth trajectory offers a unique opportunity for mutual funds. With the country’s anticipated growth rate surpassing many global economies, ITI AMC is poised to experience significant expansion. We aim to capitalise on this favourable environment. We are aiming to reach an AUM of R1 lakh crore within the next five years,” said Dutta.