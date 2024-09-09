NTPC partners with USAID to achieve net zero emissions in townships, offices

NEW DELHI: NTPC Limited, India's largest integrated power utility, announced on Monday that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to develop a roadmap for transforming its townships and offices into Net Zero Establishments.
In a press note, the company stated that the MoU aims to achieve net zero Scope 2 emissions by FY 2025-26.
The agreement also focuses on benchmarking, implementation, and certification, as well as scaling up initiatives at the national level.
NTPC has been proactive in addressing climate change issues, being the first energy company globally to declare its Energy Compact Goals as part of the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy.
The company is also working towards making its townships and offices net zero in water and waste. This partnership with USAID is the next step forward in NTPC's sustainability journey, following its earlier collaboration with NITI Aayog in 2022 to develop a net zero GHG emissions roadmap for the NTPC Group, aligned with the Panchamrit goals of the Government of India.
The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Shri Ravindra Kumar, Director (Operations), NTPC, and other senior officials from both organizations. The MoU was signed by Dr. Vijay Prakash, Executive Director (SSEA and Environmental Engineering), NTPC, and Mr. Aaron Schubert, Deputy Mission Director (A), USAID/India and Bhutan.