Hyundai focuses on mid-large SUV segment

NEW DELHI: After solidifying its presence in the compact and mid-size sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) sees a bigger play in mid-large segment as it launched the new Alcazar at a starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs 15.99 lakh for the diesel variant. The carmaker feels Alcazar’s aggressive price and best-in-class fuel efficiency separate it from other products in the segment.

“This kind of price range will open a new segment. At present, the mid-large SUV segment is growing and we are hopeful that the new launch will increase our presence in the segment…The new Alcazar is also suited for Creta SUV customers who are looking to upgrade,” said Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer of HMIL.

The mid-large SUV segment, which has other 6-7 seater options from Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, contributes 14.5% to total SUV sales and 7-7.5% to total passenger vehicle (PV) sales. On a monthly basis, this segment sees sales of 20,000 units. Hyundai, with Alcazar SUV, is relatively a smaller player with about a 10% share. Amid concerns over growing inventory at dealer showrooms, Hyundai said its inventory levels are low at 4 weeks. Garg said moderation in PV sales is a normal occurrence given industry grew 23% and 8% in last two years.