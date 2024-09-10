Mutual fund assets soar past Rs 66.70 trillion mark as SIPs hit record highs

MUMBAI: The strong demand for small-cap and mid-cap funds buoyed open-ended equity mutual fund inflows by 3.03 per cent to Rs 38,239 crore in August, pushing industry-wide assets under management past the Rs 66.70-trillion mark, up from Rs 64.96 trillion in the previous month.

During the reporting month, the Nifty 50 rose 1.14 per cent, while the benchmark Sensex edged up by 0.76 per cent.

Despite the tepid performance by the equity markets, inflows surged, boosted by large-cap funds, which netted Rs 2,636.86 crore in August — a jump of 293 per cent over July. This was coupled with a 52 per cent rise in inflows into small-cap funds at Rs 3,209.33 crore and an 86 per cent surge in net investments into mid-cap funds at Rs 3,054.68 crore, according to the latest data released by the industry lobby, the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), on Tuesday.

AMFI said that the strong demand for small-cap and mid-cap funds ensured inflows into open-ended equity funds remained positive for the 42nd consecutive month.

Investments via systematic investment plans (SIPs) continued to set fresh highs, as monthly inflows reached Rs 23,547 crore in August, up from Rs 23,332 crore in the previous month.

