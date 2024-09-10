Narayana Murthy criticizes coaching classes, advocates for genuine learning and critical thinking

Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, has expressed strong reservations about the effectiveness of coaching classes, particularly those in high-pressure environments like Kota. Speaking at the launch of Paul Hewitt’s 13th edition of Conceptual Physics in Bengaluru, Murthy argued that coaching centres are not the optimal solution for students aiming to excel in examinations.

Murthy emphasized that the true purpose of education should be to cultivate critical skills such as observation, analysis, and hypothesis testing skills essential for addressing real-world problems. According to him, the reliance on coaching classes is indicative of a larger issue within India’s education system, which often prioritizes rote memorization over meaningful learning.

He observed that many students resort to coaching centres because they do not fully engage with their school curriculum. This, coupled with parents' increasing dependence on these centres, highlights a troubling trend. "The growing coaching industry, now worth over Rs 58,000 crore annually and expanding at 19-20% per year, underscores a systemic problem," Murthy stated.

Murthy advocates for an educational approach focused on understanding and critical thinking rather than mere memorization. He reflected on a 1993 workshop at Infosys where he defined innovation as the pursuit of better, faster, and cheaper methods whether in daily tasks or complex problem-solving.